It is a symptom that democracy doesn't exist in Pakistan; it is their military which controls: Govt sources on Pak Army Chief's remarks.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 13:58 IST
- Country:
- India
It is a symptom that democracy doesn't exist in Pakistan; it is their military which controls: Govt sources on Pak Army Chief's remarks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Government Defends Organic Cotton Certification Amid Allegations
Yogi Adityanath Emphasizes Public Trust in Legislator-Government Relations
Leaders of Thailand and Cambodia to meet in Malaysia on Monday for talks to end hostilities, says Thai government, reports AP.
Congress Accuses Modi Government of Bias in University Faculty Recruitment
Karnataka Politics: Allegations of 'Super CM' Dismissed