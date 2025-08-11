Germany's chancellor invites Trump, Zelenskyy, NATO, EU leaders to a virtual meeting ahead of the Trump-Putin summit, reports AP.
PTI | Berlin | Updated: 11-08-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 19:54 IST
