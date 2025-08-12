Police say two people have been killed in a shooting at a Target store in Austin, Texas, and a suspect is detained, reports AP.
PTI | Austin | Updated: 12-08-2025 02:18 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 02:18 IST
Police say two people have been killed in a shooting at a Target store in Austin, Texas, and a suspect is detained, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- shooting
- Target store
- Austin
- Texas
- police
- suspect
- detained
- tragedy
- investigation
- public safety
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two students of Vellore Institute of Technology, who went missing near waterfall in MP's Sehore district, found dead: Police.
Intense Firefight Leads to Three Suspects' Deaths in Indian Kashmir
Police Busts MDMA Drug Racket Near Suriyawa Station
Tambaram Police Crack Down on Ganja Chocolate Trade
Assam Police Crack Down on Illegal Immigration