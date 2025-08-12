SC to petitioners against Bihar SIR: If out of 7.9 cr voters, 7.24 voters responded it demolishes theory of 1 cr voters missing.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 15:26 IST
- Country:
- India
SC to petitioners against Bihar SIR: If out of 7.9 cr voters, 7.24 voters responded it demolishes theory of 1 cr voters missing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Alleges Congress Used 'Hindu Terror' Theory for Political Gain
Tensions Rise: Controversy Surrounds Election Integrity in India
Election Integrity at Stake: A Call for Action
Bihar SIR: Largely it appears to be case of trust deficit, nothing else, SC tells petitioners.
Congress Gears Up for Election Integrity Showdown