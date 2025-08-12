Lok Sabha passes Bill to amend Mines and Minerals Act.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha passes Bill to amend Mines and Minerals Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mines
- Minerals
- Act
- Amendment
- Lok Sabha
- Bill
- Mining
- Sustainable
- Regulation
- Industry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strategic Partner Sought in Billion-Dollar Ports Deal
CK Hutchison Seeks Chinese Strategic Partner in $22.8 Billion Ports Deal
VP Vance Rallies Support for GOP's 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' Amid Controversy
Salute brave sons of India who displayed valour in the battlefield: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha.
Congress Faces Criticism Amid Operation Sindoor Discourse in Lok Sabha