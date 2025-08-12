India believes in power of international collaboration: PM Modi at 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:23 IST
- Country:
- India
India believes in power of international collaboration: PM Modi at 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CBI Investigates Individual Conduct at NCLT Mumbai
Mumbai police seize more than 187 kilograms mephedrone worth Rs 382 crore following raid in Mysuru in Karnataka, arrest four:
Mumbai Police Crackdown: Massive Mephedrone Seizure in Mysuru
Israeli Students Shine with 26 Medals at International Science Olympiads
Bristol's Bold Move: New Mumbai Campus to Transform Education Landscape