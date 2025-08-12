PM Modi speaks to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:38 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi speaks to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Accelerating India's Path to Economic Growth through Strategic Partnerships
IPL Owners Transform UK's 'The Hundred': Strategic Partnerships Announced
US-India Trade Talks: Navigating Tariffs and Strategic Partnerships
Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited Expands Global Reach with Strategic Partnerships
Philippine President's Landmark Visit to India to Strengthen Bilateral Ties