We reaffirmed our shared resolve to further advance India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership: PM Modi after phone talks with Uzbek president.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:42 IST
- Country:
- India
We reaffirmed our shared resolve to further advance India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership: PM Modi after phone talks with Uzbek president.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Euro Rises on U.S.-EU Trade Pact Amid Global Economic Focus
U.S.-China Economic Talks: Revival in Stockholm Amidst Trade War Tension
President Murmu to Illuminate Convocations in Dhanbad and Deoghar
Did you ask Maldives president his religion when you hugged him and donated 5,000 cr while depriving Bengal of its dues: CM Mamata Banerjee.
Global Markets React to Trade Deals Ahead of Key Economic Events