Documents required from elector in SIR are 11 compared to 7 considered in summary revision of electoral roll, shows it is voter friendly: SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 12:40 IST
- Country:
- India
