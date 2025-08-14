Israel announces West Bank settlement expansion which rights groups say may geographically imperil Palestinian state, reports AP.
PTI | Maaleadumim | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:16 IST
Israel announces West Bank settlement expansion which rights groups say may geographically imperil Palestinian state, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tribal Unity: A Call for New States in Northeast India
Britain's New Stance on Palestinian Statehood Sparks Controversy
Despite not being its member, we were able to get UNSC statement on bringing perpetrators of Pahalgam attack to justice: EAM S Jaishankar in RS.
State wanted decent burial of cases involving ex-minister Senthil Balaji but judicial intervention prevented it: SC to TN.
Pahalgam Attack: National Grief and the Call for Restored Statehood