Spoke with LG and chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir on cloudburst in Kishtwar district, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Updated: 14-08-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:54 IST
- Country:
- India
