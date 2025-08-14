Bihar SIR Row: SC directs EC to give wider publicity to list of deleted voters with reasons of their deletion via newspaper, radio, TV media.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:08 IST
- Country:
- India
