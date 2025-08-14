We hope that relationship will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests: MEA on ties with US.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:48 IST
- Country:
- India
We hope that relationship will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests: MEA on ties with US.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Relations with China will develop on mutual interest, mutual sensitivity and mutual respect: EAM S Jaishankar on his China visit.
MSMEs Show Increased Confidence Despite Global Challenges
UK and Oman Strengthen Ties Amid Global Challenges
ITC Ltd's Resilient June Quarter Performance Amid Global Challenges
India, US share comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, robust people-to-people ties: MEA.