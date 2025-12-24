Left Menu

Record Surge in Silver and Gold Prices: A Reflection of Global Trends

Silver prices reached an unprecedented level of Rs 2,27,000 per kilogram in the national capital. This surge, influenced by a weak US dollar and geopolitical tensions, aligns with international trends. The metal has increased by 153.06% since December 2024, while gold prices also reached new records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:50 IST
Record Surge in Silver and Gold Prices: A Reflection of Global Trends
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Silver prices have soared to an unprecedented Rs 2,27,000 per kilogram in the national capital, as internationally, the white metal surpassed the USD 72 per ounce mark. This remarkable surge aligns with global trends and shows a significant increase from the previous day's Rs 2,17,250 per kilogram mark, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Market analysts highlight key factors driving this surge, including a weakened US dollar, expectations of a dovish monetary policy from the US Federal Reserve, and escalating geopolitical tensions. These conditions have collectively boosted the value of silver, which has increased by an astonishing Rs 1,37,300 or 153.06% since December 2024.

Meanwhile, spot gold has reached a record high, crossing the USD 4,500 per ounce for the first time. These developments illustrate the global shift towards bullion as a safe-haven asset amid rising tensions and economic uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025