Record Surge in Silver and Gold Prices: A Reflection of Global Trends

Silver prices have soared to an unprecedented Rs 2,27,000 per kilogram in the national capital, as internationally, the white metal surpassed the USD 72 per ounce mark. This remarkable surge aligns with global trends and shows a significant increase from the previous day's Rs 2,17,250 per kilogram mark, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Market analysts highlight key factors driving this surge, including a weakened US dollar, expectations of a dovish monetary policy from the US Federal Reserve, and escalating geopolitical tensions. These conditions have collectively boosted the value of silver, which has increased by an astonishing Rs 1,37,300 or 153.06% since December 2024.

Meanwhile, spot gold has reached a record high, crossing the USD 4,500 per ounce for the first time. These developments illustrate the global shift towards bullion as a safe-haven asset amid rising tensions and economic uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)