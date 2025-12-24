India's Workforce Revolution: Industry Invited to Lead PM-SETU

In a pivotal move to refresh India's workforce, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has reached out to industry heads for the PM-SETU initiative. The scheme, endorsed by the Union Cabinet, emphasizes an industry-driven approach to vocational training, aiming to transform National Skill Training Institutes and state industrial training institutes.

With expressions of interest already issued by states like Karnataka, Gujarat, Assam, and Chandigarh, the focus is shifting to industry partnerships for upgraded ITIs. These collaborations promise to enhance training relevance, using a hub-and-spoke model where high-tech 'hub' ITIs will support other institutes.

The industry-led governance model features a special purpose vehicle, granting companies 51% control while receiving significant government co-funding. This initiative aims to produce a skilled workforce aligned with modern demands, benefiting industries through a robust talent pipeline and CSR-related incentives.

(With inputs from agencies.)