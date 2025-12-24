Left Menu

Tragic Jet Crash Claims Lives of Libyan Military Chiefs

A tragic jet crash in Turkiye resulted in the deaths of eight individuals, including Libya’s military chief. The crash followed defense talks in Ankara. Authorities are investigating the cause, suspected to be a technical malfunction. Turkish and Libyan officials are collaborating on the investigation and recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a tragic incident, a private jet crash in Turkiye has claimed the lives of eight people, including Libya's top military chief. The crash occurred after the delegation's departure from defense talks in Ankara, due to suspected technical malfunction.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the wreckage strewn over a three-square-kilometre area, complicating recovery efforts. A delegation from Libya is assisting in the investigation while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed condolences.

The crash follows Turkey's extension of its troop mandate in Libya, aligning with efforts to bolster military cooperation between the two nations, as Libya remains divided by internal conflicts since Moammar Gadhafi's downfall in 2011.

(With inputs from agencies.)

