Tragic Jet Crash Claims Lives of Libyan Military Chiefs

In a tragic incident, a private jet crash in Turkiye has claimed the lives of eight people, including Libya's top military chief. The crash occurred after the delegation's departure from defense talks in Ankara, due to suspected technical malfunction.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the wreckage strewn over a three-square-kilometre area, complicating recovery efforts. A delegation from Libya is assisting in the investigation while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed condolences.

The crash follows Turkey's extension of its troop mandate in Libya, aligning with efforts to bolster military cooperation between the two nations, as Libya remains divided by internal conflicts since Moammar Gadhafi's downfall in 2011.

(With inputs from agencies.)