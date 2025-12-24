Left Menu

Congress Plans Solo Contest: Mumbai Civic Polls Strategy Unveiled

The Congress party is determined to contest Mumbai's civic polls alone, even as discussions for alliances with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and CPI (M) continue. Despite being part of Maha Vikas Aghadi, Congress is strategizing to strengthen its position amid shifting alliances among local political entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:48 IST
Congress Plans Solo Contest: Mumbai Civic Polls Strategy Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid political maneuvering, Congress has decided to independently contest the upcoming Mumbai civic polls, dismissing Shiv Sena (UBT)'s plea for reconsideration. The party, however, has initiated talks with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and CPI (M) for a potential alliance.

Congress is also engaging with other like-minded entities such as the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), indicating a strategic approach to bolster its electoral prospects. Although allied with NCP (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray's Sena (UBT) in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the possibility of Sena (UBT) joining forces with Raj Thackeray's MNS prompted Congress to assert a solo strategy.

The party's screening committee is poised to finalize candidates by December 27, ahead of the January 15 elections. In 2017, Congress had secured only 31 seats, trailing behind Shiv Sena and BJP in the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Council race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025