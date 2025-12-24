Congress Plans Solo Contest: Mumbai Civic Polls Strategy Unveiled

Amid political maneuvering, Congress has decided to independently contest the upcoming Mumbai civic polls, dismissing Shiv Sena (UBT)'s plea for reconsideration. The party, however, has initiated talks with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and CPI (M) for a potential alliance.

Congress is also engaging with other like-minded entities such as the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), indicating a strategic approach to bolster its electoral prospects. Although allied with NCP (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray's Sena (UBT) in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the possibility of Sena (UBT) joining forces with Raj Thackeray's MNS prompted Congress to assert a solo strategy.

The party's screening committee is poised to finalize candidates by December 27, ahead of the January 15 elections. In 2017, Congress had secured only 31 seats, trailing behind Shiv Sena and BJP in the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Council race.

(With inputs from agencies.)