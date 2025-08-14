Governor Ravi, with an intent to cause delay, sent Assembly Bill to set up Kalaignar University to President: TN Govt.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Governor Ravi, with an intent to cause delay, sent Assembly Bill to set up Kalaignar University to President: TN Govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AI can improve, not erode, critical rhinking in higher education
Post-COVID higher education: Campus teaching tops student preferences as online fatigue grows
Discussions with Governor on higher education issues inconclusive: Kerala Minister R Bindu
AI in higher education: Trust, risk, and institutional support shape teachers’ digital literacy
Breakthrough MoU Ushers New Era for Skill-Based Higher Education