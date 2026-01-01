Thackeray Cousins Unite for Mumbai Civic Poll Campaign

Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), and Raj Thackeray, president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, met to finalize their manifesto and campaign details for the January 15 civic polls. This collaborative effort marks a significant political development as both leaders address challenges within their parties.

The meeting took place at Raj Thackeray's residence 'Shivtirth', following his visit to Uddhav's home 'Matoshri' two days earlier. The dialogues aimed at developing strategies to counter internal rebellions in their respective parties, addressing concerns over multiple candidates contesting from the same municipal wards.

In an effort to cement their political strategy, the Thackeray cousins will conduct joint rallies across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Additionally, Sanjay Raut, a prominent Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, announced that their sons, Aaditya and Amit Thackeray, are finalizing the election manifesto. Key areas for joint rallies include Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Thane, Mira-Bhayander, and Nashik.