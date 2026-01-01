Left Menu

Thackeray Cousins Unite for Mumbai Civic Poll Campaign

Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray met to discuss their joint campaign strategy for the upcoming Maharashtra civic polls. The meeting at Raj's residence followed a visit he made to Uddhav's home. The leaders aim to address worker rebellion and will conduct joint rallies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 19:33 IST
Thackeray Cousins Unite for Mumbai Civic Poll Campaign
Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), and Raj Thackeray, president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, met to finalize their manifesto and campaign details for the January 15 civic polls. This collaborative effort marks a significant political development as both leaders address challenges within their parties.

The meeting took place at Raj Thackeray's residence 'Shivtirth', following his visit to Uddhav's home 'Matoshri' two days earlier. The dialogues aimed at developing strategies to counter internal rebellions in their respective parties, addressing concerns over multiple candidates contesting from the same municipal wards.

In an effort to cement their political strategy, the Thackeray cousins will conduct joint rallies across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Additionally, Sanjay Raut, a prominent Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, announced that their sons, Aaditya and Amit Thackeray, are finalizing the election manifesto. Key areas for joint rallies include Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Thane, Mira-Bhayander, and Nashik.

TRENDING

1
Delhi DoE Fights Misinformation Over Stray Dogs Directive

Delhi DoE Fights Misinformation Over Stray Dogs Directive

 India
2
Zohran Mamdani: From State Lawmaker to New York's Mayor

Zohran Mamdani: From State Lawmaker to New York's Mayor

 Global
3
Family Feud: The Struggle Over Heirlooms and Heritage

Family Feud: The Struggle Over Heirlooms and Heritage

 India
4
PM Modi to Inaugurate Vibrant Gateway to Kutch and Saurashtra

PM Modi to Inaugurate Vibrant Gateway to Kutch and Saurashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026