Taxes paid by people to reduce drastically, benefit small industries and MSMEs; daily needs products will be cheaper: PM Modi on GST reforms.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 08:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 08:41 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
