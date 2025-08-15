Jharkhand govt committed to augmenting infra, projects worth Rs 13,000 cr to build 3,800-km highway underway in state: Governor.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-08-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 09:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand govt committed to augmenting infra, projects worth Rs 13,000 cr to build 3,800-km highway underway in state: Governor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- government
- infrastructure
- highway
- connectivity
- Growth
- development
- investment
- project
- Road
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ladakh's Pashmina: The 'Soft Gold' Fuelling Economic Growth
Unilever Surpasses Market Expectations with Robust Sales Growth
Malaysia's Trade Balance: Tariffs, Growth, and Economic Ambitions
Modi and UAE President Strengthen Bonds for Bilateral Growth
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Sees Steady Growth in Q1 with Strategic Investments