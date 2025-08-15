Unfortunate comments by SC that Pahalgam (attack) should be considered when statehood (for JK) is decided: CM Omar Abdullah.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:40 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
