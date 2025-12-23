Controversial Comments Stir Debate Over Settlements in Gaza

Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, has stirred controversy after remarks suggesting potential resettlement of the Gaza Strip. Katz, speaking at a settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, stated the military will remain in Gaza for security purposes, despite earlier suggestions to the contrary.

Katz's comments initially implied a return to settlement activities, prompting swift clarification that the government has no intention of establishing settlements in Gaza, aligning with U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan. This reiteration followed reports in Israeli media misinterpreting Katz's statements as a definitive plan.

The incident underscores ongoing challenges with Trump's plan, which envisions a phased Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza. Amidst political tensions and upcoming elections, the issue remains a contentious point, reflecting broader geopolitical dynamics in the region.