Actor Sivaji Faces Scrutiny for Controversial Comments on Women

Telugu actor Sivaji is facing scrutiny from the Telangana State Commission for Women following his controversial comments at a recent film event.

Sivaji admitted to using two 'unparliamentary' words in his speech and apologized for their unintended impact, emphasizing that his remarks were not meant to insult all women but were specific advice for heroines on public conduct.

The Commission believes the comments were made with the deliberate intent to defame women, prompting them to summon Sivaji for further inquiry under the Telangana Women's Commission Act, 1998.