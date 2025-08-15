A dome of Humanyun's Tomb in Delhi's Nizamuddin area collapses, eight to nine feared trapped: Delhi Fire Services.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 17:04 IST
- Country:
- India
