Centre proposes 5 pc and 18 pc rates under revamped GST regime; special 40 pc rate on luxury, sin goods: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 17:25 IST
Centre proposes 5 pc and 18 pc rates under revamped GST regime; special 40 pc rate on luxury, sin goods: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
