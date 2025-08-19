Suspended IAS officer Vinay Kumar Choubey granted bail in liquor scam case by Ranchi court after investigators fail to file charge sheet.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 19-08-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Suspended IAS officer Vinay Kumar Choubey granted bail in liquor scam case by Ranchi court after investigators fail to file charge sheet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Property Mogul's Guilty Plea in Landmark Singapore Corruption Case
Corruption Crackdown: Odisha Officer Nabbed with Hidden Wealth
Property Tycoon Ong Beng Seng Granted Judicial Mercy in Landmark Corruption Case
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi Unveils Over 30 Forensic Reports in Anti-Corruption Drive
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Drive: Charges Filed in Defense Procurement Scandal