Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India's 15-member squad at ODI Women's World Cup.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 16:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India's 15-member squad at ODI Women's World Cup.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Harry Brook: England's Next Test Captain in Waiting
Tesla's Massive Share Grant Ensures Musk's Continued Leadership
ICEA Pushes for Industrial Electronics Leadership to Meet $500 Billion Target
Remembering Shibu Soren: A Legacy of Leadership and Protection
Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Shibu Soren