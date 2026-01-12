Left Menu

Nepali Congress Convention Extended Amidst Leadership Clash

The Nepali Congress's special convention has been extended to Tuesday due to insufficient time to discuss political papers. This comes amidst a leadership dispute between party factions. The convention aims to address Gen Z concerns and propose party reforms. Over 2,600 delegates are participating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-01-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 20:07 IST
Nepali Congress Convention Extended Amidst Leadership Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A special convention organized by the dissident faction of the Nepali Congress has been prolonged until Tuesday due to a lack of time to discuss political documents, party sources revealed.

The convention, inaugurated on Sunday by Nepali Congress General Secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma at Bhrikutimandap ground, was meant to last two days but faced scheduling challenges.

Amid an internal conflict between the faction led by President Sher Bahadur Deuba and the two general secretaries, discussions focus on addressing Gen Z demands and party reforms. With more than 2,600 delegates involved, potential new leadership elections loom if a compromise is not reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 Hits Record Close Amidst Market Turmoil and Resource Rally

FTSE 100 Hits Record Close Amidst Market Turmoil and Resource Rally

 Global
2
Tragic Blaze Engulfs Solan: Lives Lost, Families Displaced

Tragic Blaze Engulfs Solan: Lives Lost, Families Displaced

 India
3
Indonesia Eyes Deal for Pakistani Combat Jets and Drones

Indonesia Eyes Deal for Pakistani Combat Jets and Drones

 Global
4
Royal Challengers Triumph with Dominant Victory

Royal Challengers Triumph with Dominant Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026