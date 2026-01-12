Nepali Congress Convention Extended Amidst Leadership Clash

A special convention organized by the dissident faction of the Nepali Congress has been prolonged until Tuesday due to a lack of time to discuss political documents, party sources revealed.

The convention, inaugurated on Sunday by Nepali Congress General Secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma at Bhrikutimandap ground, was meant to last two days but faced scheduling challenges.

Amid an internal conflict between the faction led by President Sher Bahadur Deuba and the two general secretaries, discussions focus on addressing Gen Z demands and party reforms. With more than 2,600 delegates involved, potential new leadership elections loom if a compromise is not reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)