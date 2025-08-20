Delhi Police registers FIR against man who attacked CM Rekha Gupta, charges him for attempt to murder.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police registers FIR against man who attacked CM Rekha Gupta, charges him for attempt to murder.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Police
- FIR
- Rekha Gupta
- attempted murder
- attack
- crime
- justice
- investigation
- news
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NDA Felicitates Modi for Bold Response to Terror Attack
Ukrainian Drone Attack Ignites Fires in Russia's Rostov Region
Political Turmoil: Suvendu Adhikari's Convoy Allegedly Attacked
Thank Philippine government for condemning Pahalgam terror attack and standing with us in fight against terrorism: PM Modi.
No significant rise in crimes against women in Goa since January 2022: Sawant