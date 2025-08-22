Biggest challenge to Bengal's development is that most central funds are looted, spent on TMC cadre, alleges PM Modi at Kolkata rally.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:24 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
