TMC enemy of Bengal's development, party's only objective is to stop BJP's roadmap for growth: PM Modi at Kolkata rally.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:49 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC enemy of Bengal's development, party's only objective is to stop BJP's roadmap for growth: PM Modi at Kolkata rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TMC
- BJP
- Modi
- Kolkata
- rally
- West Bengal
- development
- governance
- politics
- election
Advertisement