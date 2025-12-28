Amit Shah Rallies BJP in West Bengal Ahead of Crucial Assembly Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a three-day visit to West Bengal starting December 29, concentrating on the BJP's election preparation efforts as the state readies itself for assembly polls. According to party sources, Shah's visit will be pivotal in defining the BJP's strategy.

After landing at Kolkata airport, Shah will head to the BJP office to assess organizational progress. He is also expected to hold a city press conference on December 30. These engagements underscore the party's focus on mobilizing support in the region.

During his stay, Shah will convene with BJP workers and functionaries, reviewing progress and strengthening party resolve. Ultimately, a yet-to-be-finalized visit to a notable Bengali icon's home shows Shah's emphasis on connecting with local heritage and cultural values.