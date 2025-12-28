Amit Shah Rallies BJP in West Bengal Ahead of Crucial Assembly Polls
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit West Bengal from December 29 to prepare for the upcoming assembly polls. His itinerary includes meetings at the BJP office, press conferences, and discussions with RSS functionaries and local BJP leaders. Shah may also visit a local Bengali icon's home.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a three-day visit to West Bengal starting December 29, concentrating on the BJP's election preparation efforts as the state readies itself for assembly polls. According to party sources, Shah's visit will be pivotal in defining the BJP's strategy.
After landing at Kolkata airport, Shah will head to the BJP office to assess organizational progress. He is also expected to hold a city press conference on December 30. These engagements underscore the party's focus on mobilizing support in the region.
During his stay, Shah will convene with BJP workers and functionaries, reviewing progress and strengthening party resolve. Ultimately, a yet-to-be-finalized visit to a notable Bengali icon's home shows Shah's emphasis on connecting with local heritage and cultural values.
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- BJP
- West Bengal
- assembly polls
- RSS
- Kolkata
- press conference
- MLAs
- MPs
- councillors
ALSO READ
RSS Chief Advocates for Hindu Society as 'Vishwa Guru'
Ambuja Revives Stalled Usshar Project: A Beacon for Kolkata's Real Estate
Khan Criticizes RSS and NDA, Calls for Revolutionary Steps
Bangladesh's Uncertain Return to Kolkata Book Fair Sparks Concerns
Bengal being targeted selectively by Centre since TMC won 2021 assembly polls, alleges Abhishek Banerjee at presser in Kolkata.