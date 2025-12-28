Left Menu

Amit Shah Rallies BJP in West Bengal Ahead of Crucial Assembly Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit West Bengal from December 29 to prepare for the upcoming assembly polls. His itinerary includes meetings at the BJP office, press conferences, and discussions with RSS functionaries and local BJP leaders. Shah may also visit a local Bengali icon's home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-12-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 20:34 IST
Amit Shah Rallies BJP in West Bengal Ahead of Crucial Assembly Polls
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a three-day visit to West Bengal starting December 29, concentrating on the BJP's election preparation efforts as the state readies itself for assembly polls. According to party sources, Shah's visit will be pivotal in defining the BJP's strategy.

After landing at Kolkata airport, Shah will head to the BJP office to assess organizational progress. He is also expected to hold a city press conference on December 30. These engagements underscore the party's focus on mobilizing support in the region.

During his stay, Shah will convene with BJP workers and functionaries, reviewing progress and strengthening party resolve. Ultimately, a yet-to-be-finalized visit to a notable Bengali icon's home shows Shah's emphasis on connecting with local heritage and cultural values.

TRENDING

1
Delhi Tightens Security for Festive Season Amid Intensified Surveillance

Delhi Tightens Security for Festive Season Amid Intensified Surveillance

 India
2
India Women Dominate Sri Lanka with Stellar T20I Performance

India Women Dominate Sri Lanka with Stellar T20I Performance

 India
3
Elon Musk Criticizes Canadian Healthcare After Tragic Death

Elon Musk Criticizes Canadian Healthcare After Tragic Death

 Global
4
Record-Breaking Knock: Indian Women's T20I Triumph

Record-Breaking Knock: Indian Women's T20I Triumph

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025