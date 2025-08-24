After SBI, Bank of India tags Reliance Comm's loan a/c as fraudulent over alleged fund diversion, names ex-director, Anil Ambani: Filing.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 24-08-2025 10:19 IST
After SBI, Bank of India tags Reliance Comm's loan a/c as fraudulent over alleged fund diversion, names ex-director, Anil Ambani: Filing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
If elected, I pledge to discharge role with impartiality, and steadfast commitment to dialogue: Reddy after filing nomination for VP post.
TaxBuddy Unveils India's First AI-Powered Tax Filing System
Delhi Court Fines Officer for Delayed Chargesheet Filing in POCSO Case
CBIC Extends GSTR-3B Filing Deadline for July 2025 in Rain-Hit Mumbai Region