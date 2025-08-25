Israel says its forces will withdraw from all five positions in southern Lebanon in stages if Lebanon disarms Hezbollah, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:35 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
