Grateful that those not in INDIA bloc coming forward to help me: Oppn VP candidate B Sudershan Reddy at press conference in Lucknow.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-08-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 12:54 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
