Five dead, 14 injured in landslide on route to Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district: officials.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:32 IST
- Country:
- India
