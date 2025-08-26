PM had said Cong leaders would steal your cattle; but BJP is indulging in ‘vote chori’, alleges Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Bihar rally.
PTI | Madhubani | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:18 IST
- Country:
- India
PM had said Cong leaders would steal your cattle; but BJP is indulging in 'vote chori', alleges Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Bihar rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress marches to Raj Bhavan in Dehradun, demands dismissal of Uttarakhand BJP govt
Congress will conduct caste census after forming government, says Rahul Gandhi at rally in Bihar’s Madhubani.
Congress Confrontation: Shivakumar's Apology Spurs Debate
Congress Faces Turmoil: Allegations Against Mamkootathil Shake Party
Political Storm in Kerala: Congress Sets 'Shining Example' with MLA Suspension