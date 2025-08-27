Gujarat model means ‘vote chori’; I will further expose Modi, Amit Shah and EC in coming months, claims Rahul Gandhi in Bihar rally.
Neither PM nor Union HM Amit Shah uttered a word on my allegations of 'vote chori' against them, claims Rahul Gandhi in Bihar rally.