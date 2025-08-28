I am an expert in running 'shakhas', BJP is expert in running government, we can only give suggestions to each other: RSS chief Bhagwat.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:21 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
