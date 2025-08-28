In Sangh we all are volunteers, we all have to do what we are asked to do, we cannot cite our age to refuse any work: RSS chief Bhagwat.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:03 IST
- Country:
- India
In Sangh we all are volunteers, we all have to do what we are asked to do, we cannot cite our age to refuse any work: RSS chief Bhagwat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RSS
- Bhagwat
- volunteerism
- discipline
- service
- Sangh
- age
- duty
- commitment
- unity
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kashi-Mathura reclamation movement will not be supported by Sangh, but volunteers may take part in such movements: RSS chief Bhagwat.
We are ready to retire anytime in life and ready to work as long as Sangh wants us to work: RSS chief Bhagwat.
Jio Financial Services: Revolutionizing Savings with Auto-Investments
Hidden Agendas and Political Allegations: Hemant Soren Criticizes BJP
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Reignites U-Special Bus Service for DU Students