Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event in Zurich.
PTI | Zurich | Updated: 29-08-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 00:56 IST
Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event in Zurich.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Unveils Team Jersey for World Para Athletics Championships, Names Flag Bearers
Injury Setback for Australian Athletics Stars Ahead of Tokyo Championships
India Prepares to Shine: Hosting World Para Athletics Championships
Neeraj Chopra Leads India's Charge at World Athletics Championships 2025
Inspiring Unity: India Gears Up for World Para Athletics Championships