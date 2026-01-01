Left Menu

Lokpal Scraps Luxury BMW Procurement Amid Controversy

The Lokpal has canceled its tender for purchasing seven luxury BMW cars, valued at Rs 5 crore, following criticism from opposition parties and activists. The decision, influenced by the full bench's resolution, comes after strong objections over the tender's portrayal of luxury over legitimacy for an anti-corruption body.

Updated: 01-01-2026 12:59 IST
In a significant turnaround, the anti-corruption watchdog Lokpal has decided to cancel its contentious plan to buy seven BMW luxury vehicles, officials confirmed Thursday. The rollback comes two months after the tender was announced and follows widespread criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups.

The high-profile procurement request, initiated on October 16, sought seven BMW 3 Series 330Li models, each costing approximately Rs 5 crore. The vehicles were intended for the Lokpal's chairperson and members, but the questionable move faced immediate backlash.

Critics, including Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, hit out at the move, calling it a pursuit of luxury over integrity. Following the backlash, the full bench of the Lokpal resolved to cancel it on December 16, 2025, offering a significant victory to opponents who advocated for more modest alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

