Devotee Surge at Uttar Pradesh Holy Sites Marks New Year Celebrations

Despite cold weather and dense fog, thousands of devotees flocked to religious sites across Uttar Pradesh, particularly at the Sangam in Prayagraj, for New Year celebrations. Special arrangements were made to ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims as they sought blessings for the year ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 01-01-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 13:00 IST
On Thursday, dense fog and chilly conditions could not deter thousands of devotees who gathered at the Sangam in Prayagraj for New Year celebrations. Across Uttar Pradesh, major religious sites experienced a significant influx of pilgrims, supported by comprehensive safety measures and special arrangements.

From early morning, pilgrims congregated at the Triveni Sangam to engage in prayers and ritual baths, with loudspeakers offering guidance to ensure safety at the ghats. Brijesh Kesarwani, accompanied by his family, shared his prayers for a prosperous year, while other devotees echoed similar hopes for harmony and peace.

In preparation for the surge in visitors for the Magh Mela, Varanasi Junction enhanced its facilities with additional security personnel, medical aid, and special trains. Meanwhile, across the region, authorities managed large crowds efficiently, maintaining order and easing the pilgrims' experience.

