CJI B R Gavai administers oath to Justices Alok Aradhe, Vipul Manubhai Pancholi as judges of SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:44 IST
- Country:
- India
