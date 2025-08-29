Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces scheme to provide financial aid to one woman from every family for starting employment venture.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 29-08-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 11:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces scheme to provide financial aid to one woman from every family for starting employment venture.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Need to learn to live and die for nation, promote entrepreneurship to become self-reliant and developed country: Bhagwat.
Govt Launches PM VIKAS Fisheries Training & Women Entrepreneurship Project in Kerala
Champion of Entrepreneurship Education: Professor Srivardhini K Jha's National Recognition
Bihar to provide Rs 5 lakh interest-free loan, Rs 5 lakh subsidy to specially abled persons under new scheme to promote entrepreneurship.
Empowering Entrepreneurship: Bihar's New Scheme for the Specially Abled