Left Menu

SC agrees to hear on Monday Rashtriya Janata Dal’s plea for extension of Sept 30 deadline for claims, objections in Bihar SIR.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 11:49 IST
SC agrees to hear on Monday Rashtriya Janata Dal’s plea for extension of Sept 30 deadline for claims, objections in Bihar SIR.
  • Country:
  • India

SC agrees to hear on Monday Rashtriya Janata Dal's plea for extension of Sept 30 deadline for claims, objections in Bihar SIR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Youth Boxers Shine at Belt and Road International Gala in China

Indian Youth Boxers Shine at Belt and Road International Gala in China

 India
2
Govt to soon come out with various measures to support all sectors so that this year's exports will exceed last year's: Piyush Goyal.

Govt to soon come out with various measures to support all sectors so that t...

 Global
3
Tensions Rise: Afghan Taliban Blame Pakistan for Deadly Airstrikes

Tensions Rise: Afghan Taliban Blame Pakistan for Deadly Airstrikes

 Pakistan
4
Operation Sindoor: A Golden Chapter in Counter-Terrorism and Economic Prosperity

Operation Sindoor: A Golden Chapter in Counter-Terrorism and Economic Prospe...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025