Assam cannot be represented by people sympathising with infiltrators, encouraging encroachment: Amit Shah at rally of panchayat members.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam cannot be represented by people sympathising with infiltrators, encouraging encroachment: Amit Shah at rally of panchayat members.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Emerging Markets Rally Despite Political Uncertainty and Currency Challenges
Assam cannot be led by people who visit Pakistan frequently: Amit Shah during address to panchayat members.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Joins Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Rally’ in Bihar
You will not find Congress in Assam’s panchayats even with binocular: Amit Shah at panchayat members' meeting in Guwahati.
BJP restored sanctity of Vaishnavite monasteries by evicting infiltrators from across Assam: Amit Shah at panchayat representatives' rally.