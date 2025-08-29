EC cleansing voters' list through SIR, but some parties opposing it for power because of moral degradation in today's politics: Amit Shah.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:39 IST
- Country:
- India
EC cleansing voters' list through SIR, but some parties opposing it for power because of moral degradation in today's politics: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
French Unions Ramp Up Opposition Against Government's Fiscal Plans
Assam govt freed 1,29,548 acres of land encroached by infiltrators, despite opposition by Cong leader Gaurav Gogoi: Amit Shah at rally.
SC agrees to hear on Monday Rashtriya Janata Dal’s plea for extension of Sept 30 deadline for claims, objections in Bihar SIR.
RJD moves SC seeking extension of Sept 30 deadline for filing claims, objections in SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.
AIMIM also moves SC seeking extension of Sept 30 deadline for filing claims, objections in SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.