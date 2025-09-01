Ours not majoritarian state. Constitution doesn't give power to anyone, its job is to limit power: INDIA bloc VP candidate Sudershan Reddy.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Ours not majoritarian state. Constitution doesn't give power to anyone, its job is to limit power: INDIA bloc VP candidate Sudershan Reddy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Showdown: France's Government Faces Confidence Vote
This is going to be one of the most fair, decent elections ever fought in recent history of India: INDIA bloc VP candidate Sudershan Reddy.
MNS Leaders Urge Government Support for Maratha Protestors in Mumbai
My rival not speaking. A debate would take place if both candidates speak, says INDIA bloc's VP candidate Sudershan Reddy in Hyderabad.
I am candidate of oppn parties, got support from non INDIA bloc parties like AAP: INDIA bloc VP candidate Sudershan Reddy.